LifeSouth looking for blood donors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Facing an emergency need for all blood types, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is urging the community to donate blood to help patients in local hospitals.

In a press release sent out by LifeSouth, the current shortage is related to an increase in need at area hospitals and a decrease in donations throughout the holiday season.

“January is always a difficult time of year and this year has been significantly worse, affecting blood centers across the country,” the release stated.

LifeSouth is a provider of blood to Children’s of Alabama, UAB Hospital, DCH, Regional Medical Center (Anniston) and Tanner Health System, which rely on LifeSouth and need blood donors to ensure blood is available when it is needed. All blood types are needed now to ensure local hospitals have the right blood types to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers and chronic illnesses.

First time donors are always welcome and encouraged to give blood donation a try. Anyone who gives through Monday will receive a free movie ticket. In addition, LifeSouth provides each donor with a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screening.

Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed. LifeSouth’s donor center in Birmingham is located at 396 W Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham.

For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.

WHERE TO DONATE

SATURDAY

Winn-Dixie – Golden Springs Rd – Anniston (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Walmart – Whitfield Ave – Leeds (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

CVS Pharmacy – Pelham (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

PJ’s Restaurant – 33080 Al 69 – Jasper (10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Winn-Dixie – McFarland Blvd – Northport (11 a.m. – 5:00 PM)

SUNDAY

Walgreens – Quintard Ave – Anniston (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

CVS – Veterans Memorial Pkwy – Tuscaloosa (Noon – 6 p.m.)

Walmart – Hwy 280 – Hoover (Noon – 5 p.m.)

Locust Fork Baptist Church – 30580 State Hwy 79 – Locust Fork (12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Walmart – John Hawkins Pkwy – Hoover (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

MONDAY

CVS – US Hwy 31 – Calera (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Walmart – Odum Rd – Gardendale (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Best Buy – Oxford Exchange Blvd – Oxford (Noon – 4 p.m.)

Anniston City Meeting Center – 1615 Noble Street – Anniston (8 a.m. – Noon)

Walmart – Skyland Blvd E – Tuscaloosa (Noon – 6 p.m.)

I Am BHAM – 400 Graymont Avenue West – Birmingham (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

