LifeSouth in ’emergency’ need for all blood types

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are facing what they call an “emergency” need for all blood types.

They are pleading with the community to donate blood to help patients in local hospitals.

Here are places to donate blood this week:

January 16, 2020

Regional Medical Center – E 10th St – Anniston (7:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

CVS – Veterans Memorial Pkwy – Tuscaloosa (Noon – 6:00 PM)

Walmart – Hwy 31 S – Calera (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

Walgreens – Martin St N – Pell City (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

January 17, 2020

Benton Nissan – 1834 US Hwy 78 – Oxford (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

Walmart – Trussville Crossing Pkwy – Trussville (11:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

Walmart – McFarland Blvd – Northport (Noon – 6:00 PM)

January 18, 2020

Winn-Dixie – Golden Springs Rd – Anniston (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

Walmart – Whitfield Ave – Leeds (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

CVS Pharmacy – Pelham (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

PJ’s Restaurant – 33080 Al 69 – Jasper (10:30 AM – 4:00 PM)

Winn-Dixie – McFarland Blvd – Northport (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

January 19, 2020

Walgreens – Quintard Ave – Anniston (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

CVS – Veterans Memorial Pkwy – Tuscaloosa (Noon – 6:00 PM)

Walmart – Hwy 280 – Hoover (Noon – 5:00 PM)

Locust Fork Baptist Church – 30580 State Hwy 79 – Locust Fork (12:30 PM – 4:30 PM)

Walmart – John Hawkins Pkwy – Hoover (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

January 20, 2020

CVS – US Hwy 31 – Calera (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

Walmart – Odum Rd – Gardendale (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

Best Buy – Oxford Exchange Blvd – Oxford (Noon – 4:00 PM)

Anniston City Meeting Center – 1615 Noble Street – Anniston (8:00 AM – Noon)

Walmart – Skyland Blvd E – Tuscaloosa (Noon – 6:00 PM)

I Am BHAM – 400 Graymont Avenue West – Birmingham (10:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

LifeSouth will be giving a free movie ticket to anyone who donates blood from Jan. 16-20. In addition to collecting blood, LifeSouth will also provide each donor with a mini-physical, blood pressure, temperature, iron level and a cholesterol screening.

