Lifesouth hosting a series of blood drives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – You have a chance to help the state replenish its blood supply. LifeSouth is hosting a series of blood drives on Thursday, June 17. Here’s the list:

The Birmingham Donor Center

9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

396 W Oxmoor Rd

Homewood, AL

The Pop-up Donor Center in Tuscaloosa

9:00 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Midtown Village

1800 McFarland Blvd. E.

Suite 220

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Walmart

Hwy 280 Hoover

10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

5335 Hwy 280

Birmingham, AL 35242

Walmart

Tuscaloosa

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

1501 Skyland Blvd. East

Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Walmart

Jacksonville

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

1625 Pelham Road South

Jacksonville, AL 36265

CBS42

Birmingham

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

2075 Golden Crest Drive

Birmingham, AL 35209

UAB Hospital – North Pavilion

Birmingham

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CVS

Columbiana

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

227 W College St

Columbiana, AL 35051

Lifesouth is a non-profit community blood bank that serves more than 100 hospitals in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. All donations say local and directly impact the community and hospitals. Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. A photo ID is required.

For more information on how to donate or schedule an appointment call 888-795-2707 or lifesouth.org