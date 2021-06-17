Lifesouth hosting a series of blood drives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – You have a chance to help the state replenish its blood supply. LifeSouth is hosting a series of blood drives on Thursday, June 17. Here’s the list:
The Birmingham Donor Center
9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
396 W Oxmoor Rd
Homewood, AL
The Pop-up Donor Center in Tuscaloosa
9:00 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
Midtown Village
1800 McFarland Blvd. E.
Suite 220
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Walmart
Hwy 280 Hoover
10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
5335 Hwy 280
Birmingham, AL 35242
Walmart
Tuscaloosa
11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
1501 Skyland Blvd. East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Walmart
Jacksonville
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
1625 Pelham Road South
Jacksonville, AL 36265
CBS42
Birmingham
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
2075 Golden Crest Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
UAB Hospital – North Pavilion
Birmingham
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
CVS
Columbiana
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
227 W College St
Columbiana, AL 35051
Lifesouth is a non-profit community blood bank that serves more than 100 hospitals in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. All donations say local and directly impact the community and hospitals. Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. A photo ID is required.
For more information on how to donate or schedule an appointment call 888-795-2707 or lifesouth.org