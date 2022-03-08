BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a statement, LifeSouth called for blood donors as the nation and local communities continue to feel the impact of blood shortages.

All blood types are needed to help the local blood supply and to ensure that hospitals have the blood required to treat traumas and patients needing blood transfusions.

“Blood donors are needed now more than ever to make sure blood is ready when patients are in need,” said JD Pettyjohn, LifeSouth’s COO. “Many people only think of donating blood during a tragedy or disaster, but blood donors are needed every day to meet the needs of patients, and right now we are struggling to maintain an adequate supply.”

LifeSouth says that donating blood is safe, takes about an hour and can save three lives. LifeSouth serves patients at many local hospitals, including UAB Hospital, Children’s of Alabama, DCH, VA Medical Center, and RMC.

Blood can be donated after receiving the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 or the flu vaccination.

LifeSouth says that all donors will receive a thank you gift, refreshments and a mini-physical including cholesterol, iron level, temperature and blood pressure. To find a blood drive or donor center, please go to lifesouth.org.