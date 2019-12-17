Life Education Tour comes to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Woodlawn High School Student launched an educational life tour to promote the value of education to students across the state of Alabama. His name is Jarrell Jordan, and he’s now a senior at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Jarrell brought his tour to Birmingham’s Ossie Ware Middle school with special speakers that included Jefferson County District Danny Carr. His tour is part of the Jarrell V. Jordan Foundation that has now been held in seven states.

Jarrell says, “We see young people getting into trouble. We see young people going to jail, we see young people not having the motivation to continue. So we wanted to come back and talk to them and we wanted to bring people like yourself (Art Franklin), with people like Danny Carr, people like Sheriff Pettway to come back and speak to the students, to give them the motivation to not only continue but to do better and to want to be like them.”

Jarell won more than a million dollars in scholarships from Microsoft Founder Bill Gates. He is a former White House HBCU Ambassador and Advisor under President Barack Obama.

