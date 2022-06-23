Promotional image of the Guerilla Archiving Workshop event (Photo courtesy of Birmingham Civil Rights Institute).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An LGBTQ archival group is hosting a workshop open to the public to collect more pieces of Southern LGBTQ history.

The Invisible Histories Project is a is a 501(c)(3) non-profit group based in Birmingham focused on preserving “Pride, pageant and bar memorabilia” as well as other LGBTQ items of historical importance.

The event, Guerilla Archiving Workshop, will be hosted at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

IHP will accept donation materials, but individuals not wanting to part with pictures or paper objects can instead have them scanned for the organization’s records.

The event will also include a free lunch and learning event for those who attend.

IHP mainly serves to preserve history of LGBTQ life from the Southern region, which includes Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and most recently the Florida Panhandle.