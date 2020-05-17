Levite Jewish Community Center distributing fresh produce this week

In a photo provided by Project Isaiah, Detroit Health Department worker helps to distribute packaged food as part of the Project Isaiah relief efforts bringing thousands of packaged meals to COVID-positive Detroit residents, Friday, May 1, 2020. (Project Isaiah via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Families in need can pick up 20 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables Wednesday, May 20, at the Levite Jewish Community Center.

Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. about 450 fresh food boxes will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis with no questions asked. Partnering with the LJCC in this effort are Collat Jewish Family Services and Forestwood Farms.

Volunteers are also needed to help unload and distribute the boxes, which will include potatoes, onions, carrots, apples, tomatoes and oranges. Volunteers must register in advance here.

Farmers to Families, a U.S. Department of Agriculture coronavirus relief program, is purchasing the food from local wholesalers for non-profits to distribute.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the LJCC has distributed thousands of meals to families in need, in partnership with local agencies including the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. CJFS, through a separate partnership with the food bank, has continued to deliver shelf-stable groceries to low- and moderate-income older adults.