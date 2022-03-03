BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The Letterman of USA will be hosting its third annual “One Yard at A Time Gala” on Friday, March 11.

Organizers say guests will have a chance to eat, meet and celebrate with military heroes, former college football players and coaches. Mr. Eli Gold, the Voice of the Crimson Tide, will be the athletic honoree. The military honoree will be retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. General Willie Williams. Both are expected to speak about the parallels of sports and military service.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit veterans in need. Organizers say the goal for this year is to raise enough money to buy land to build the first Fisher House in Alabama. The Fisher House is for families of hospitalized military personnel. They can stay there for free. Organizers say nearly 9% of the population of Alabama are veterans.

Guests will also bid on various live and silent auctions like golf and hunting outings with former Alabama and Auburn gridiron players as well as NFL players. There will be available Alabama, Auburn, and UAB football packages and other vacations.

The annual fundraiser will be held at The Club, which is located at 1 Robert Smith Drive. Hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 11. You can purchase tickets at lotusa.org.