Let’s Talk Law – Birth Injuries

This Let’s Talk Law segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group.
The birth of a child should be one of the happiest moments in a parent’s life. While a vast majority of child births go smoothly, medical errors by hospital staff during labor or immediately following labor can occur. These errors can result in severe injuries to your baby that could affect them for the rest of their life.
Common birth injuries may include:
Head trauma
Cerebral Palsy
Erb’s Palsy
Bruises and lacerations
Spinal cord injuries
Bone fractures
Death
If your newborn baby has suffered a birth injury during or immediately following labor contact the Serious Injury Law Group. For a free case evaluation visit seriouslawyers.com.