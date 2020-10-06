Let’s Talk Law – Birth Injuries

Hurricane Delta continues its rapid intensification this morning, going from a category two at the 4 AM advisory to now a category four storm at 10 AM. Top sustained winds are estimated by hurricane hunter aircraft to sit near 130 mph with a forward speed at a fairly rapid 16 mph to the WNW. At this rate, the northern Yucatan Peninsula should be making every effort to get ready for a very dangerous storm striking tomorrow morning.

The official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has been fairly consistent over the last 24 hours, with the storm moving into the southern Gulf by Wednesday afternoon and continuing NW, interacting with a high pressure area over the eastern Gulf. It will then encounter a trough in the southern states that will pull it to the north then northeast Thursday into Friday.