TONIGHT: Any isolated downpours that popped up should slide southeast and dissipate tonight. A bit more comfortable this evening. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.





MONDAY: Lower humidity and temperatures will make for quite comfortable weather (by July standards, anyways). Highs climb into the upper 80s, with only a few spots reaching 90°. Lower humidity means the heat index won’t be a big factor through the day either. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us stay dry through the day.





THE REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through the rest of the week. Rain chances trend back up mid-week, but there remains some considerable question as to just how much rain we see Tuesday through Thursday, as some models suggest a tropical disturbance could develop in the Gulf and increase our rain chances. The National Hurricane Center is giving an area around the Northern Gulf Coast around a 20% chance of development into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days.

We’ll watch closely to see how that impacts rain chances here this week, but for now it does appear that the higher rainfall totals will be in South Alabama and along the Gulf Coast. Closer to home, scattered storms could produce heavy rainfall at times Tuesday through Thursday, before we get back into a more normal rain pattern supporting isolated downpours by the end of the week.

Storm Team 7 Day

GULF COAST FORECAST: Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely this week, with rough surf and a high rip current risk leading to red flag or perhaps even double red flag conditions on Alabama’s beaches by mid-week.