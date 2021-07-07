Legion Field to host high school football combine, here’s how to sign up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will be conducting a combine for high school football players to show off their talents at Legion Field at the end of July.

Coaches, scouts and university representatives from schools across the country will be there to evaluate players. 247 Sports and Rivals will also be at the stadium to build athlete profiles that will help with recruiting.

The combine will be held on July 31 starting at 8 a.m. If you’d like more information or want to sign up, click here.