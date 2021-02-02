Legion Field, Birmingham rec centers approved as possible COVID-19 vaccination sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council has unanimously passed a resolution that would allow Legion Field and recreation centers across the city to be set up as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Council President William Parker says the resolution will allow for testing, vaccinations and related activities to be held at the sites owned by the city.

“We are entering into a very crucial time in our fight against COVID-19. As we’ve seen a spike in the number of cases, nationally and on a local level, it’s critical that vaccines are distributed as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” Parker said. “It’s going to take cooperation from the federal level down to our residents coming to get vaccinated. Legion Field has been a very successful testing site and we believe that success can be translated into getting these vaccines to our residents.”

As of Tuesday, 323,875 of the 772,275 vaccine doses Alabama has received have been administered.

Legion Field has long been used for testing of the virus. Testing is being offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When and if these sites will be used for vaccinations has yet to be announced.