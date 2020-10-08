Legion Field open for football games if teams need to relocate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hurricane Delta is impacting some college football games this weekend. Times and locations have already been changed for a few games.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker tells CBS 42 Legion Field is open and ready if a team needs to move a game to the Magic City.

“Legion Field is here to stand in the gap whether it’s this weekend or next weekend to be able to make sure that we continue to play football,” Parker said.

