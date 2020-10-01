Legion Field loses power following car accident

Safety procedures will be in place at Legion Field Thursday night for UAB’s season opener against Central Arkansas.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Legion Field has lost power after a car accident near by Thursday afternoon.

According to Birmingham Recreation and Public Relations Coordinator Stanley Robinson, the power outage led to the closing of the COVID-19 testing site at the Old Gray Lady as well.

There is no time frame for when power will be restored. Robinson does say he doesn’t believe it will have an effect on high school football Friday night or UAB’s homecoming on Saturday.

