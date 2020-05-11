Legion Field in Birmingham approved as a COVID-19 testing site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Legion Field has been approved as a testing site for COVID-19.

During a meeting Monday morning, the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board approved a license agreement for Lab Works to perform drive-thru coronavirus testing at Legion Field. The testing will be held five days a week, Monday through Friday, and run from Thursday until June 5.

Testing will be available to those with and without health insurance.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker had been pushing the initiative since the start of the pandemic and believes that opening up the space can do a lot for the community.

“I think it’s just important that we provide as many testing sites throughout all 99 neighborhoods for those who have symptoms and those who wanted to be tested out of precaution,” Parker said.

Parker said the goal is to have testing available to people who live in all of the city’s neighborhoods.

Testing is appointment-based and can be done by calling 205-92-COVID starting Tuesday morning.

