Legion Field offering COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic, testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — COVID-19 testing has been offered at Legion Field since last May, but now, the site will also offer vaccine distribution as well.

The vaccine clinic is open on the east side of the stadium while the COVID-19 testing site is on the west side. Both operations will run daily and be open 24/7 by next week.

Tuesday was a soft opening for the COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic. For the next few days, the site will only offer around 200 shots.

The vaccine clinic will also be following guidelines from the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health when it comes to those who are eligible to receive the vaccine. This will include people 55 and older, those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and people ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions.

“This is part of a larger strategy to not only utilize legion field but utilize our rec centers throughout all of our 99 neighborhoods. So, this is where we are now. We are a step closer to making sure that we have true equity in the distribution of the vaccine as it relates to our citizens throughout the city of Birmingham,” City Council President William Parker said.

Parker said the long-term plan for vaccination sites is to have multiple sites– like the one at Legion Field– at community and recreational centers throughout the city’s 99 neighborhoods, making it convenient for people to receive the vaccine.