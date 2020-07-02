Legion FC to open season July 15 at BBVA Field with ‘limited’ fans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Legion FC will open up the 2020 United Soccer League season July 15 at home against Memphis 901 FC.
The teams will square off at BBVA Field and a small number of fans will be allowed to be in the stands during the game. All season ticket holders will be allowed to attend each home game and will have a specifically assigned seat location.
In order for fans to attend, BBVA Field has implemented COVID-19 safety measures as well including socially distant seating, sanitizer stations, face mask requirements for staff at all times and for fans before entering the stadium. BBVA Field will also be a “cashless” environment throughout the season.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.
