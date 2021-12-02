Legacy Arena to open Sunday with Squadron home game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – After 20 months of renovations, the BJCC Legacy Arena is set to finally open to the public on Sunday. The G League Birmingham Squadron will host their first home game of the season against Mexico City, tipping off a new era at the BJCC.

During a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, local and state leaders joined BJCC leadership to get an inside look at the final touches of the renovations. The Squadron’s court is laid out and ready to go, and so are many people in Birmingham.

Tad Snider with the BJCC says while a lot of work has been done and there are plenty of big concerts coming, the history of the arena will never go away.

“The rewarding part about being able to take a venue that’s been around 50 years and being able to reset it for the future, you don’t lose that history of performers who’ve played the building,” Snider said.

And with the home opener just days away, General Manager of Business Operations for the Squadron David Lane says they are happy to be a part of Birmingham. He hopes this team can add more and more value to the Magic City.

“It’s all about community, you know. And we just want to be a part of it. And so we’re going to be good neighbors and good friends. And we’re just going to add value as a basketball team to this community,” Lane said.

Tip off for the Squadron’s home opener is set for 5 p.m.