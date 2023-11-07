LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — This spring, the Leeds High School Marching Band will perform at Pearl Harper.

The band, nicknamed the “Pride of the Green Wave,” will travel to Pearl Harbor at Oahu, Hawaii, on March 26 as part of a concert called “Remembering the Heroes,” according to the Facebook group Everyone Leeds.

“This is an extraordinary once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our high school band to perform a musical piece that was specially written to honor our city, our community, and most importantly to honor our very own Medal of Honor recipients,” the group stated on Facebook. “It is a huge honor that the students will get to travel to such an iconic and historical place and perform something so special for the Leeds community and to continue to honor the veterans that have laid down their lives for our country.”

As part of the concert, band conductor Chip Wise has been commissioned to write a piece called “City of Valor” that will honor veterans from Leeds.

The band is currently in the process of fundraising for the trip. More information can be found here.