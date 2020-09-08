Lecrae to perform at St. Clair Prison on Friday

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 31: Lecrae performs onstage at the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Atlanta Symphony Hall on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BET)

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Multi-platinum selling artist Lecrae is set to perform at the ST. Clair Prison in Springville on Friday.

The event is being put on by Prison Fellowship, a Christian nonprofit that aims to serve prisoners, former prisoners and their families.

“We are thrilled to have Lecrae and The Birdsongs join us and perform for our first Hope Event since this coronavirus pandemic began,” said President and CEO of Prison Fellowship James Ackerman.

The multi-Grammy Award winner will perform as well as give a Q&Q session with the prisoners in attendance. The concert will be opened by Christian rock band The Birdsongs.

