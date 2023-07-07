BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was a frantic 11 days that began one year ago today — the 2022 World Games, a sporting event that put Birmingham on the world stage.

The games wrapped up millions of dollars in debt for the Magic City but also boasted an attendance of roughly 140,000 fans. Thousands were exposed to Birmingham who had never been to the city before as 3,458 athletes from 99 countries competed in 223 medal events over the 11-day event.

Looking back with a year to reflect, World Games CEO Nick Sellers is proud of what Birmingham accomplished.

”We really did something big on an international stage,” Sellers said. “We showed out in a very good way, and people were proud of it.”

The City of Birmingham released the following statement from Mayor Randall Woodfin regarding the event:

“We continue to see the benefits of hosting the world games 2022. The 11-day event provided a point of pride for our residents and businesses. We showed the world that Birmingham is more than equipped to deliver the best in hospitality, stellar venues and seamless city operations.”

The event also drew to a close with as much as $16 million in debt, a black eye Sellers said has healed.

”I am pleased to announce that we have satisfied all of our remaining debts,” Sellers said. “Now, we will pay some now and some in October when the second portion of the state’s funding comes, but all of our vendors stayed with us. Nobody filed a lawsuit. They were incredibly patient.”

Despite the stain of debt, the challenges of navigating a global pandemic and record heat, Sellers believes the long-term legacy of The World Games will be good for Birmingham.

”Even with that challenge, I think we can look back with a lot of learnings and know that we can do big things,” Sellers said. “And we will be better.”

There are two events are on the horizon in the Magic City: the 2025 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament and the 2025 World Police and Fire Games, the latter of which will bring roughly 10,000 participants to Birmingham.