BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An indie rock band from New Zealand is launching their first Alabama show at Birmingham’s Saturn this Sunday night.

The Beths are touring across Europe and the U.S. this summer, kicking off their shows in North America on June 16 in Kansas City, Missouri followed by a stop at the Bonnaroo Music Festival on June 17 before landing at Saturn on June 18.

The band consists of lead singer Elizabeth “Liz” Stokes, guitarist Jonathan Pearce, bassist Benjamin Sinclair and drummer Tristan Deck.

When asked to describe the band’s music genre, Stokes said it’s rather hard to explain.

“When we meet people at airports or in taxis or something and they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re in a band? What kind of music do you play?’ We usually just default to something like indie rock or guitar pop,” Stokes said.

Stokes said the band will be looking into what sights and food to check out once the date draws closer, encouraging fans to send in their suggestions.

“It’ll just be nice to have the experience of going somewhere for the first time,” she said.

As The Beths have listened to feedback from crowds across the U.K., Germany and France, songs that have received good reactions have been “Best Left” and “Expert in a Dying Field,” the album’s titular single.

The Beths have also enjoyed playing “Watching the Credits,” a B-side song. Stokes said the band felt it didn’t fit into their most recent album and worked better as an independent single. She also added that “Little Death,” a song from the band’s first album “Future Me Hates Me,” has been a standout hit. Memorably, it was often played to close the band’s set in previous years.

The Beths stand out for their use of vocal harmony, using the voices of all four band members throughout many of their songs. Stokes said it’s a decision they’re glad they’ve stuck with, as it meant all members had to step outside their comfort zone.

“When Tristan joined the band a little bit later on drums, he hadn’t sung before. He’s a very, very good drummer but never sung, so he just had to learn,” she said. “And I think that’s quite fun, that we all were jumping in the deep end in some kind of way.”

Stokes said it’s been an exciting experience to be on the road again, performing in many cities they haven’t been to, as well as visiting past highlights.

“When we play somewhere we’ve been to a lot before – like Cleveland – you get this kind of relationship with the place,” she said. “So going to a city for the first time is a bit like a first date. You get a vibe for the place and see if you like each other.”

When it comes to her favorite aspect about being on-stage, Stokes said the buildup — from songwriting to traveling — makes performing the ultimate payoff.

“I just really like playing music. I like writing it as well, but they feel quite different,” she said. “The four of us playing together feels like routine. When it goes well and you feel like you’ve tried your hardest and it worked, it feels really satisfying and we want to keep doing it for as long as we can.”

Stokes offered fans a sincere and simple message ahead of the upcoming Birmingham show.

“I hope it was a good first date, and that maybe we could see each other again,” she said.

Tickets for the show are available on Saturn’s website.