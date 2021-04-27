Lawsuit filed in a bid to block Alabama’s prison lease plan

FILE – This Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, file photo shows a sign that reads, “HELP,” in the window of an inmate cell seen during a tour along with state officials at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. On Monday, April 19, 2021, the underwriter for a project to build two prisons in Alabama announced it is pulling out of the effort. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Groups opposed to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to least private prisons have filed a lawsuit in a bid to block the plan.

The proposal is seen by supporters as a partial solution to Alabama’s troubled correctional system. But the suit filed Tuesday suit alleges the plan does not have the state legislature’s approval.

Attorney Kenny Mendelson filed the lawsuit in Montgomery County Circuit Court on behalf of four plaintiffs.

Ivey has sought out two 30-year lease agreements are with separate entities of CoreCivic, one of the nation’s largest private prison companies.

The governor’s office is negotiating with another company to build a third prison in Bibb County.