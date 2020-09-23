Lawsuit filed against ex-nurse accused of poisoning husband

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband with insulin stolen from the Alabama hospital where she worked as a nurse is being sued by his estate for wrongful death.

News outlets report that the estate of James Cappello filed suit Monday against Marjorie Nicole Cappello and the hospital. Investigators said she gave her husband a fatal dose of insulin in September 2018.

The lawsuit alleges she stole the insulin from the hospital, which it accuses of negligence.

The hospital and an attorney for Nicole Cappello didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the civil suit.

LATEST POSTS