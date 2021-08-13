Lawson State to offer tuition assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Lawson Community College wants to help students with their tuition this fall.
The community college says it will use funds from the American Rescue Plan to help students.
Students registered for the fall semester may be eligible for up to $2,000 in funding that can be applied to their account for tuition or fee payments that can be refunded directly to the student after classes have started.
