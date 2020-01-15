Lawson State hosting employment information sessions on news Amazon center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In conjunction with Amazon, Lawson State Community College will be hosting a number of sessions to go over employment at the upcoming plant.

There will be four sessions held between Jan. 23 and Jan. 30 on full-time employment with Amazon’s Fulfillment Center in Bessemer.

The first two sessions will be held Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Lawson’s Bessemer campus at Ethel Hall Building. The last two sessions will be held at the same times Jan. 30 on the Birmingham campus at the Academic Success Center Auditorium.

The center is expected to open by March.

