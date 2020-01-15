BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In conjunction with Amazon, Lawson State Community College will be hosting a number of sessions to go over employment at the upcoming plant.
There will be four sessions held between Jan. 23 and Jan. 30 on full-time employment with Amazon’s Fulfillment Center in Bessemer.
The first two sessions will be held Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Lawson’s Bessemer campus at Ethel Hall Building. The last two sessions will be held at the same times Jan. 30 on the Birmingham campus at the Academic Success Center Auditorium.
The center is expected to open by March.
LATEST POSTS
- Lawson State hosting employment information sessions on news Amazon center
- Walker County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen Jan. 8
- US and China sign off on phase one of trade deal
- Anniston guide dog missing, $1,000 reward offered for return
- Suspect killed trying to escape truck after attempted traffic stop