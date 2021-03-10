Lawson State Community College names new president

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. WIAT – On Wednesday, Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker announced the appointment of Cynthia Anthony as president of Lawson State Community College. Anthony has been serving as interim president at the college since September 2020.

Anthony has 30 years of higher education experience, recently serving as interim vice chancellor for student success for the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) and executive vice president and dean of students at Lawson State.

“It is an honor to continue my service to the Birmingham and Bessemer communities in the role of President at Lawson State and I look forward to working alongside other community leaders to forge a better future for our region,” said Anthony in a written statement. “I care deeply about the Lawson State community and I’m eager to continue our successful efforts to prepare students for their best possible future. Go Cougars!”

Anthony’s tenure as president at Lawson State Community College will begin on April 1.