Medical marijuana bill passes Senate committee, heading for vote in full chamber

10:55 a.m.

A bill to legalize medical marijuana in Alabama passes Senate committee 8-1. The bill will now head to the senate floor for a vote at an undetermined time.

Feb. 17

Lawmakers once again considering medical marijuana

State lawmakers will once again decide if medical marijuana should be legal in Alabama. On Wednesday, the Senate judiciary committee will hear the bill and vote, taking the first steps in legalizing medical marijuana.

Some state senators in favor of the bill said they’re working to make it a bill that will pass if it goes to the Senate and House floors for a vote. Legislators want it to be made clear, if this bill passes, we won’t see people smoking weed in Alabama.

SB 165 would make it legal for people with certain illnesses to ingest marijuana through the following means:

Oral tablet, capsule, or tincture.

Gelatinous cube, gelatinous rectangular cuboid, or lozenge in a cube or rectangular cuboid shape.

Gel, oil, cream, or other topical preparation.

Suppository.

Transdermal patch.

Nebulizer.

Liquid or oil for administration using an inhaler.

“People who are opposed to this say there is potential for misuse and abuse. But we know you can’t get high on medical marijuana. You have to have a prescription like everything else,” said Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison; (D) Jefferson County.

Alabama is one of 17 states that has not legalized medical marijuana.

“But we are going to have to get out of the dark ages,” said Sen. Coleman-Madison. “People are suffering.” People like 9-year-old Carly Chandler. Carly suffers from CDKL5 epileptic deficiency disorder. Through a UAB research program, Carly has been able to use CBD oil to prevent seizures. Carly’s father Dustin said it has changed their lives.

“My daughter has been a totally different child since being on that oil,” said Dustin Chandler. He has been advocating for medical marijuana to be legalized, in hopes it could help others in similar situations. “Studies are showing this could potentially help in several different conditions,” said Chandler. “And those people with those conditions that have failed other treatments, they need to have that option to try this if their doctor is involved in their care.”

Lawmakers in favor of this legislation hope other legislators will see, through strict seed-to-sale regulations, all the good medical marijuana can do for Alabama.

“I really hope people have take time to do their homework, to do some studies, look at what other states are doing to really look at the benefits,” said Sen. Coleman-Madison.

To read the full bill, click here.

