Lawmakers approve option of lifetime concealed carry permit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved a bill that would let people buy a lifetime permit to carry a concealed firearm.

The House of Representatives voted 69-18 on Thursday to give final approval to the bill. The measure now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who will decide whether to sign it into law.

The bill also would create a registry people prohibited from carrying firearms. The legislation comes after previous efforts to abolish the permit requirement failed under opposition from law enforcement officials.

Under the bill, people would be able to purchase permits that last for a year, five years or a lifetime.