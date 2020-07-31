Lawmaker resigns as pastor after celebrating KKK leader

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Officials say an Alabama lawmaker who was criticized for participating in a celebration marking the birthday of a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader has resigned from his position as pastor of a Baptist church.

News outlets report that Rep. Will Dismukes resigned as pastor of Prattville’s Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on Wednesday after drawing backlash over a Facebook post he shared showing him at a gathering to remember Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The post, which is no longer visible, included a photo showing the Republican state House member speaking in front of Confederate flags. Dismukes has said he doesn’t plan on resigning from the Legislature.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page