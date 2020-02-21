Law enforcement trying to capture fugitive from Colorado in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force are attempting to capture a fugitive from Colorado in Oxford Friday evening.
According to Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge, the fugitive is refusing to come out of a home on Lark Lane.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
