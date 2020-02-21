Law enforcement trying to capture fugitive from Colorado in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force are attempting to capture a fugitive from Colorado in Oxford Friday evening.

According to Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge, the fugitive is refusing to come out of a home on Lark Lane.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

OXPD Street Crimes and Marshall’s Task Force is currently attempting to get a fugitive from justice from Colorado to come out of a house on Lark Lane. There is a large police presence at the scene. Please avoid the area until this operation is complete. pic.twitter.com/VR6RU7wN2A — Bill Partridge 🇺🇸 (@ChiefBPartridge) February 21, 2020

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

