BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The countdown is on to this year’s Rock the South concert.

Thousands of music fans will be in Cullman next weekend to enjoy concerts from country music favorites like Alabama, Jimmie Allen and Jamey Johnson.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said safety is their main priority. They will be partnering with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to provide safety and security for the two-day concert series. With over 30,000 guests expected each day, Alabama state troopers will monitor traffic and provide interior security at the venue. Guests will go through security as they enter the one and only entrance of the venue.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited.

“This is our home,” Gentry said. “This is where our mamas, our daddies, and our families live. So, for us, this is the top priority to keep it safe. That’s the reason you see so many law enforcement at our venue.”

Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper noted that although contingency plans are in place for concertgoers’ safety, guests are encouraged to act responsibly.

“We’re not going to tell the public what they are, but we do have those plans in place,” Culpepper said. “So, we want you to feel safe, but at the same time you have to be responsible on your side.”

Law enforcement officials also warn guests of possible heat concerns. Misting stations, umbrellas and medical stations will be set up.

Should there be a concern of any kind, officials say medical staff and law enforcement will be available inside the venue at all times.

“I would go a step further and say if you need something from someone, walk up to them and ask them. We are there for your safety and security and will help you in any way we can,” ALEA Chief Michael McBrayer said.

Rock the South will take place Aug. 5-6 in Cullman.