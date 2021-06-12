Lauren Bradford wins Miss Alabama 2021

Tiara Pennington – Miss Alabama 2019 (left), Lauren Bradford – Miss Alabama 2021 (right)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Lauren Bradford took home the crown for the 2021 Miss Alabama competition Saturday night at the historic Alabama Theatre.

This event was the 100th Miss Alabama Pageant and the first one since 2019. An event was not hosted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bradford is Miss Jefferson County – and now Miss Alabama. She will go on to represent Alabama in the 2022 Miss America Pageant.

Many were excited for the return of the Miss Alabama Pageant at the Alabama Theatre. The event was held June 10 through June 12.

Miss Alabama’s mission is to help educate young women in Alabama by providing scholarships for their college education.