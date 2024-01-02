BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest data chart from the Alabama Public Health Department shows RSV cases were up 6.36% on December 9, 18% more than the week before.

That percentage is raising eyebrows from health officials.

“Sometimes our young and our older patients tend to not really be able to fight those diseases off,” said Delphene Noland, the Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Children’s Hospital.

Noland said it is important for people to practice basic hygiene like washing their hands and covering their cough with an elbow if they plan to gather with family members. Noland said to skip gathering with family or friends if you are feeling sick.

Although cases are on the rise throughout Alabama, Dr. Wes Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) said Jefferson County has seen a slight decline in cases.

JCDH is still encouraging people to be mindful as the virus is still making its way around.

“It’s one that we worry about quite a bit,” Willeford said.