FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge sentenced the last of 18 people charged in a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy Tuesday.

According to United States Attorney Prim Escalona, Adrien Taylor, 33, of Bessemer was sentenced to life in prison and Leanthony Gillins, 35, of Bessemer was sentenced to 232 months for their roles in managing a multi-million dollar conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Janaya Bibb, 36, of McCalla was also sentenced to 40 months in prison for conspiring to distribute or possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

A total of 18 people were charged in the indictment dating back to Oct. 29, 2019. The FBI and Internal Revenue Society investigated the case along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Bessemer Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Cross and Gregory Dimler prosecuted the case.