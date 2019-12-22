Last minute holiday shopping brings thousands out to local retailers

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)– The Saturday before Christmas is known as “Super Saturday” for the thousands of shoppers who come out looking for last minute gifts.

The Galleria, Shoppes at Grand River, and other retailers report high foot traffic in and out of the stores.

According the National Retail Federation, holiday spending is four percent this year. They announced spending will be around $730 billion.

For others, last minute shopping is more about the decorations and experience.

Several shoppers say it’s time and money well spent to gift their loved ones.

