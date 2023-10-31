JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — This Halloween brought more treats and fewer tricks to local businesses.

While big chains like Spirit Halloween were scarily busy the day ahead of Halloween night, so were places like Smith’s Variety in Mountain Brook.

“We do a lot of home decorations. We have giant spiders that are about 48 inches across, 60 inches across. We have sold out of all of our big ghosts,” owner Brad Simpson said.

From spooky-minded shoppers dashing in for last-minute party prep, float supplies or candy, Simpson said their Halloween business has become a pre-Christmas bonus.

“[Halloween is] a much bigger deal here than other places I’ve lived,” Simpson said.

Over at Ritual Shelter, a witch shop in Homewood, it’s spooky season year-round. General manager Ryan Ahrendt says they take a different approach to the holiday.

“We consider it a day of reverence, just honoring those that have passed within the past year or even ancestors,” Ahrendt said.

This time, he said people have been buying things to honor their loved ones while other customers are getting tarot readings or buying books on Halloween history.

“People’s interest in spiritualism or the mysterious or the ominous really spikes up [this time of year],” Ahrendt said.