Last day for Zyp bikes in Birmingham will be Dec. 31

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After five years in Birmingham, Zyp Bikeshare will be saying goodbye to the city at the end of 2019.

On Tuesday, the bikeshare service will conclude operations in the city. The service, which provided electric scooters and pedal bikes as alternative forms of transportation around the city, was first introduced in 2015 as a project of REV Birmingham. The project was only meant to last for a five-year period to assess whether there was demand for a bikeshare service.

The popularity of the service was almost instant. According to Zyp, over 43,000 people have used the service in the last five years, making up 218,000 rides for over 252,000 miles.

“Together, we’ve proved that not only does bikeshare work in Birmingham but it is embraced by Birmingham,” the company stated on its website. “Seriously—like, so much so that privately owned bike and scooter companies have shown strong interest in coming to our vibrant city.”

The group stated that a new private vendor would enter the Birmingham market in 2020. No details have been disclosed on who that will be yet.

