BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This Saturday, the Birmingham Squadron Basketball Team will be holding open tryouts – that means anyone 18 or older can shoot their shot! The deadline to sign up is Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The tryouts will be conducted at Bill Harris Arena in Bessemer starting at 9 a.m. There is a $250 registration fee.

According to Squadron officials, the tryouts will be in a game format, rather than combine-style. You can find all the paperwork to sign up here.