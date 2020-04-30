Larkins give $22,000 gift to 7 graduating seniors at Miles College

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham attorney and his wife have made a generous donation to help seven Miles College graduating seniors pay off their fall balances.

Tom Larkin, a 1973 graduate of Miles who runs the Larkin Law Firm, and wife Barbara Pitts Larkin, a retired administrator at Auburn University, gave a $22,000 gift that paid off the students’ balance for the fall and increasing the graduation rate for Miles’ Class of 2020.

“Miles College is honored that Tom and Barbara Larkin made this generous financial gift benefitting seven of our students,” Miles College President Bobbie Knight said in a statement. “It’s a good feeling to experience the contribution of Miles College Alums coming to the aid of our students during these unprecedented times.”

In the statement from Miles announcing the gift, the school said the Larkins have “dedicated their lives to the Birmingham area and they both are strong advocates for the education of young people.”

“Miles College has paved the way and continues to pave the way for many African-Americans and other ethnic groups across this country, who desire and deserve a quality education” Tom Larkin said.

“The purpose of a quality education is to impart knowledge; but most importantly, to build a person’s self-esteem and confidence, which made our decision to make a financial gift to these seven Miles College Graduating seniors very easy,” Barbara Larkin said.

