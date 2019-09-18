Large wildfire in Talladega County continues for 2nd straight day

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters with the Alabama Forestry Commission have been battling a large wildfire in Talladega County since Tuesday.

AFC says the fire is approximately 500 acres in size in the Alpine community. The fire does not pose a threat to any homes or citizens at this time, according to AFC.

Because of current drought conditions and persistent high temperatures, the AFC issued a Fire Danger Advisory for all 67 counties on Monday. In the last seven days, 122 wildfires have burned over 1,000 acres of land in Alabama.

