Large house fire underway, Brighton Fire Department working to extinguish flames

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is on the scene gathering more information of a large house fire that has fully engulfed a home on the 400 block of Perry Avenue.

Brighton Fire Department is on the scene working to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

The Brighton Fire Department tells CBS 42 that all the house residents were able to safely evacuate the building.

Check back for updates.

