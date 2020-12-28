3 suffering from smoke inhalation in downtown Birmingham apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders are working on a fire that broke out in a dowtown Birmingham apartment complex Monday evening.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, the fire occurred around 4:50 p.m. near the 2000 block of Highland Avenue. The fire was located and contained by authorities on the second floor of the building.

First responders are now caring for the evacuated tenants. At this time, three tenants were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Chief Carrillo says they suffered smoke inhalation but are noncritical.

Crews will be at the scene for “quite some time.” The cause of the fire is unknown.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.