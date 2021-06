TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A large fire has broken out at a recycling plant in Tuscaloosa Monday evening.

Engines 5,8,1, Truck 31, Rescue 21, Battalion 1 and 2 are on scene of a fire at Temerson Recycling. Fire is now under control. pic.twitter.com/mqLNIGMao7 — TuscaloosaFireRescue (@T_Town_Fire) June 28, 2021

The fire was started by a shredder at the Temerson & Sons Recycling Plant, according to the Tuscaloosa Fire Department. The fire is now under control. No injuries have been reported.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.