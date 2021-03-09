Large fire breaks out at Bibb County pallet business, all equipment destroyed

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A large fire has broken out at a Bibb County pallet business Tuesday evening.

Fire crews are on the scene trying to extinguish the flames at Cahaba Pallets in the 300 block of Airport Road in Centreville. They say the fire is under control as of 6 p.m.

All the equipment inside the business was destroyed and three acres of the property is still burning, according to Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley.

At least 12 fire departments have responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fire has now become a chemical situation involving cyanide. A hazmat team is on the way to the scene.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.