Large crowd seen not socially distancing in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A large crowd of more than one hundred people lined up Tuesday night outside a nightclub on the strip near campus is raising concerns from Tuscaloosa city leaders.

Only a few people were wearing a mask and there was no social distancing.

City Councilman Kip Tyner tells CBS 42 this is very disturbing.

“It’s so disheartening, so just come on and use some common sense,” Tyner said. “I don’t care if you don’t like masks and I don’t care if you believe that masks don’t make a difference. But it’s an ordinance and it’s the law so just be smart and I am so disappointed.”

University of Alabama student Michala Struble was equally disappointed.

The freshman student is an athlete on the Alabama Row team. She says she hopes other students who go to bars would adhere to the state social guidelines and wear a mask.

“The main goal should be for us to try to stay in school right now, and everyone should be wearing a mask in public,” Struble said. “During this time, I think being safer is smart and it’s better than running the risk of getting infected or infecting other people.”

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith says Tuscaloosa Police officers have written more than three hundred citations for people not wearing a face mask. The fine cost $25 plus court cost.