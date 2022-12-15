BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip.

On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities across the country, moved its headquarters to Birmingham in 2021 under Bill Smith, who also started the Birmingham-centered Shipt.

When they first moved into the John Hand Building in downtown Birmingham, Landing was met with a great deal of excitement and anticipation. But now, concerns are growing.

Alan Waugh is a former Landing employee who can relate to those who have recently been let go by the company, Waugh was let go by the company back in February after only a month on the job.

“I’ve moved here, I’ve relocated, I’ve moved into one of your units, I’ve picked my whole life up from Atlanta, moved to Birmingham and you’re saying ‘It’s not a good fit,’ or you are moving in a new direction,” Waugh said. “Who do you know who goes on a job and is there less than a month in an executive role and just says ‘This is not a good fit?'”

The company released the following statement regarding the most recent round of layoffs:

“The economic downturn has created turbulence for the tech sector and, like many companies, we are adjusting to the challenges and uncertainty that lie ahead. To increase operational efficiency and protect landing’s path to profitability, we made the difficult decision to downsize our workforce”

Landing received a great deal of incentives from the state of Alabama, Jefferson County and the city of Birmingham. Attempts to reach state and city officials for comment on the layoffs were not successful Wednesday.