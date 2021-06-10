Landing, apartment network from Shipt founder, moving headquarters to Birmingham

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – Another company from the founder of Shipt will be making its new home in Birmingham.

On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Landing, a company with a nationwide network of fully-furnished apartments available through a membership model, will relocate its headquarters from San Francisco to Birmingham. Landing’s new headquarters will be located at the John Hand Building.

According to Ivey, the move will create 816 new full-time jobs and will increase Landing’s total workforce in Alabama to 900. Landing was created by CEO Bill Smith, who also founded Shipt, an app-based delivery company headquartered in Birmingham.

“Landing is a fast-growing company with an innovative business model, and we are thrilled that it will establish its headquarters in Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “This is great news for Birmingham and for the entire state because it shows that we have the workforce and capabilities needed by a cutting-edge company that is blazing new trails.”

Over the last year, Landing went from just nine cities in early 2020 to covering over 80 today.

“As a Birmingham native, relocating our headquarters and expanding our Alabama team was a natural transition,” Bill Smith said in a statement. “I’m excited by the opportunity to continue to scale Landing and bring new jobs and economic opportunities to my community. As we continue to expand across the country, we’re committed to the vibrant cities we operate in and will strive to have a positive impact on all of Landing’s communities.”

An analysis by the Alabama Department of Commerce estimates the financial benefits of Landing’s relocation and expansion project over 20 years:

Total new payroll: $1.3 billion

Total new state revenue: $112 million

Return on investment to the state: 356%

“Bill Smith is a rock star in Alabama’s innovation economy through his experience with Shipt, and Landing represents an interesting new chapter in a business career that has already produced massive success,” Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said in a statement. “The company is off to a strong start, and Birmingham will offer a solid platform for its growth plans as it shakes up the real estate industry.”

Those interested in working for Landing team can visit their website.