Lamar County Schools closed until Monday to prevent ‘further flu outbreak’

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lamar County Board of Education has announced that all schools in the county will be closed for the remainder of the week in order to prevent a “further flu outbreak.”

Students did finish their normal school day Tuesday and will not be expected back until Feb. 3. The school board did say the normal schedule will resume next week.

So far this flu season, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates there have been at least 15 million flu illnesses, 140,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths, with 54 of them being reported as pediatric deaths.

