Lake View mayor to resign after pleading guilty to violating ethics law

LAKE VIEW, Ala. (WIAT) — The mayor of Lake View will resign from his position as part of a guilty plea for violating Alabama’s ethics law, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Former Mayor Paul Calhoun was arrested back in July for allegedly violating ethics law after he voted on a matter that he had “financial interest” in, according to Marshall.

“Former Mayor Calhoun crossed the line when he violated state ethics laws for his personal benefit,” Marshall said. “We expect public officials to conduct themselves with integrity and when they do not, they will be held to account.”

According to the attorney general’s office, Calhoun was in a dispute with the Lake View Town Council about official traveling and if he was to reimburse the town for “unauthorized expenditures incurred out of state.”

A town council meeting was called and Calhoun, as a member of the council, voted “no” on a motion that would require him to make the payments. This led to a tie and ultimately a failure of the motion.

Calhoun was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on July 9. He was placed on a $500 bond and released.

Back in December 2019, a Lake View town councilor filed impeachment paperwork against Calhoun after the councilor said she wasn’t told about the town’s financial status for months.

Calhoun now faces up to a year in prison, a fine of $6,000 or both. A sentencing date has not been set yet.

No other information has been released at this time. CBS 42 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

